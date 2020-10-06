Labor Minister wants heads of poorly performing pension offices dismissed

Labor Minister Violeta Alexandru asked the president of the National Pension Office (CNPP) to replace the management of the poorly performing local offices such as those in the counties of Alba, Bihor, Ilfov, Valcea, Neamt, Hunedoara (Petrosani), Giurgiu and Gorj, as well as in all the sectors of Bucharest, according to Agerpres.

"I asked the president of the National Pension Office to replace the management of the poorly performing pension offices as soon as possible. Specifically, these are the Alba County office (there is an ugly record here, but I cannot let the pensioners wait 5 years for the backlog work inherited from the former management to be recovered), the Bucharest Sector 1 office, the Bihor County office (the workplace of the former CNPP head, proposed by me and then replaced when I saw that he didn't deliver), the Ilfov County office (a director who simply defied me despite evidence), the offices of Bucharest Sector 2, Sector 3, Sector 4, Sector 5 and Sector 6, Valcea, Neamt, Hunedoara - Petrosani, Giurgiu, Gorj. All the terms of reprieve for the current directors have run to end. Whoever cannot perform in the service of the citizen should better step down. Whoever is impolite with the retirees, whoever is bored with the job at the pension office (I have people writing me about such situations) should know that I will make some decisions. They should not think that they can hide behind the administration code and that they are protected. No, I take responsibility for this. (...) I expect performance! Empathy for the needs of the retirees! Respect for every dime earned from the money of those who contribute or have contributed throughout their lives!," the Minister wrote on Facebook.

Violeta Alexandru announced that her decisions regarding the directors of the pension offices where the issues have not been dealt with, 8 months after she asked that they be sorted out, will come by the end of this week.

"I want performance at the Labor Ministry. I'm not interested in being liked by the employees. I am not on terms of friendship with them. I want performance. If half of the pension offices in the country manage to organize (perhaps with insufficient staff, and many of these well performing organizations didn't even consider presenting their difficulties to me, but simply did their job) and are not running behind with solving the pension files, this means that it can be done. Out of respect for the effort of the directors/colleagues from the well performing offices, who put in hard work and, especially since I am not as interested in the position but in having the retirees respected, later this week I will make my decision on the directors of the offices who are still running behind with their tasks. Eight months have passed since I asked that the issues be settled. During this period, I requested that CNPP staff be seconded, for directors from the central offices to go to help them out. If you ask them, they find dozens of explanations, but the time for explanations is over. I supported and encouraged them to solve some of the problems they were facing in order to get the pension files up to date. Today, despite these efforts, the results are not visible. We are drawing the line now," the Labor Minister said.