Labour Minister, European Commissioner for Labour discuss reform of social security system

The reform of the social security system, increasing employment, training skilled employees, and also the digitization of services provided by institutions belonging to the Ministry of Labour were the main topics addressed by the Minister of Labour, Raluca Turca, at the meeting she had on Wednesday with Nicolas Schimt, the European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, according to a post on Raluca Turcan's Facebook page.

According to the same source, the European Commission has provided us with important support in defining our reform objectives and investments included in the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan).

The Minister spoke with the European official about increasing employment, an important objective of the Ministry of Labour. ANOFM, the institution with key attributions both in the field of training and in the field of employment, needs to be streamlined and modernized.

The guarantee for children is a priority for both the Commission and Romania, she added.

"We will receive the necessary support from the Commission to be able to implement the children's guarantee at national level and we intend to establish, in this respect, a collaboration with the relevant ministries. We intend to use European funds for investments in the social economy, an insufficiently used tool. "The Education and Employment Operational Programme may include an intervention axis dedicated to the social economy area, especially in disadvantaged rural areas where such enterprises can differentiate for vulnerable groups," added the Minister of Labour.

The Commission will provide us with assistance for the development of the social economy in Romania.