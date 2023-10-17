Labour Minister: Ukrainian refugees, further supported by Romanian state

Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura-Oprescu on Tuesday discussed the situation of refugees in Ukraine with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative to Romania Pablo Zapata.

According to a press release posted on the Labour and Social Solidarity Ministry's (MMSS) Facebook page, a review of the relevant legal provisions and measures already implemented by Romania was made, the UNHCR representative appreciating the good practices implemented in this regard at the level of the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity.

"The refugees in Ukraine have benefited from the care and support of the Romanian state. We will continue in this direction. Following today's meeting, we have made two important decisions to increase the chances of labour market integration of Ukrainian refugees and to protect vulnerable individuals and groups. Thus, through the National Agency for Employment, Romanian language courses will be initiated for refugees from Ukraine, in order to increase their accessibility to the labour market. On the other hand, we will make an analysis of the specific standards of assessment and disability classification in the two countries in order to make the protection systems for vulnerable people compatible," said Minister Simona Bucura-Oprescu.

According to National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) data, since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine and so far nine Job Exchange Markets for Ukrainians have been organised. 19,000 refugees from Ukraine are registered as job seekers, and 7,000 labour agreements have been signed for them.

AGERPRES