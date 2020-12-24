Labour's Turcan says committee to recalculate pensions based on contribution to be set up urgently

An inter-ministerial committee will be set up as a matter of urgency on 28 December with the aim of starting the recalculation of pensions based on each person's contribution, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Raluca Turcan said on Thursday in the press conference held after taking office.

"I would stress the matter of pensions, which is already part of a long-term measure that we will pursue as an extremely important social impact, namely that we have asked the ministry team to present to me the structure of a committee to be set up as an emergency, starting on 28 December, so that we can call the representatives of several ministries and we can put forward to the public opinion a solution that ensures the recalculation of pensions on the basis of contribution. I want to take a big step forward on this matter, which has been pronounced at different times, unfortunately only in the electoral key," Raluca Turcan said.

On the matter of pension increases, the Minister of Labour stressed that in her mandate she will not give details about the pension calculation regime or the timing of the increase in pensions, but will only notify the decisions made.