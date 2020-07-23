Land Forces' head: HQ Multinational Corps South-East also prepared for non-classical crises, such as a pandemic

The Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East (MNC-SE) gives to the concepts of the Alliance in the Black Sea region, allows multi-national training and training including for crises that are not of the classical kind, such as the current pandemic, on Thursday said in the central Cincu range, Brasov County, Major General Iulian Berdila, Chief of the General Staff of the Land Forces.

Present at the start-up ceremony of the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East, Berdila stressed that it has a "history" of about two years, being the result of the efforts of Romania, the Romanian Army and especially the Land Forces.

"The Corps gives coherence to the concepts of the Alliance in the Black Sea region, allows multi-national training, strengthens the ability to prepare us in a multi-national environment, to activate even in the event of non-classical crises. In this pandemic crisis, I want to assure you that this Command is ready for such an effort," said the Head of the Land Forces.

According to Major General Berdila, about 400 military will operate within the Headquarters.

"The Headquarters will be located in the wonderful location of Sibiu, a city that we all appreciate, with multiple historical, cultural heritage and here, today, we bring a military component, not only national, but also multi-national. About 400 military will operate within the Headquarters. There is operational capability until the end of 2021. We hope to have the widest possible participation and, by the end of next year, the widest possible multinationality already represented, necessary for the exercises of 2022-2023 to strengthen operational capacity," Major General Berdila stressed.