Largest amount of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine arrives in Romania on Tuesday

The largest amount of vaccine from AstraZeneca, which consists of 643,200 doses, will arrive on Tuesday, 4 May, at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development, on Monday informed the Communication Group of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVIV-19 (CNCAV).

The transport is ensured by the manufacturing company, and the doses of the vaccine will be brought to Bucharest by land, agerpres.ro confirms.

So far, our country has received 1,558,000 doses of vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and as of 15 February, 591,881 doses have already been used to immunize the population.

In the vaccination centres, both doses received by Romania in the current and previous instalments will be used, based on requests submitted to the National Centre and regional storage centres, through the county and Bucharest public health departments.

The source adds that in Romania the allocation of vaccine doses is carried out according to the delivery schedule made available by the producing company, meaning that, weekly, our country receives the vaccine amounts necessary to inoculate the population.

stiripesurse.ro
