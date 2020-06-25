Laszlo Tokes: It seems to me some are interested in generating this hostile attitude between Hungarians, Romanians

The chairman of the Hungarian National Council from Transylvania (CNMT), Laszlo Tokes, stated, on Thursday, in Targu Mures, that the recent remarks between the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Szijjarto Peter, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, seem to him a "misfortune", believing that some are interested in generating this "enmity".

"The last clash between Szijjarto, the Foreign Minister [of Hungary - e.n.] and Mr. Klaus Iohannis, regarding the border crossing point in Beba Veche - Kubekhaza is a misfortune because, every once in a while, there is a return to this enmity. And it seems to me that some are interested in generating this hostile attitude between Hungarians and Romanians and use this hostility for the purpose of the electoral campaign. And that is why we represent a very conceptional and principled position regarding the use of the Hungarian language in this pandemic situation, to return to normality in Romanian-Hungarian relations," said Laszlo Tokes, in a press conference in Targu Mures.

The CNMT chair also referred to the fact that President Klaus Iohannis submitted a constitutionality challenge on the Law for the opening by the Romanian Government of the diplomatic negotiations to conclude an agreement with Hungary regarding the opening of the international border crossing point Beba Veche (Romania) - Kubekhaza (Hungary), and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Szijjarto Peter, dubbed him as an "anti-Hungarian" politician that involves Hungary and the Government in Budapest in the Romanian electoral campaign.