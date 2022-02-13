Latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania: 29.32%

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania is 29.32%, the Ministry of Health informed on Sunday.

Within a period of 24 hours, 11,967 positive people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in Romania, out of a total of 40,813 RT-PCR and antigen tests performed.

The ministry is asking people who have symptoms that may indicate the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (fever, cough, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, etc.) to call their family physicians, DSP call centers, or the 112 emergency line to request testing, Agerpres.ro informs.

People who show symptoms and are in Bucharest or Ilfov County can travel by their own means, not by public transport, to the centres specially created for the collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.

People who test positive can go to the COVID-19 assessment centres for consultation and treatment.

People with severe forms of the disease, with aggressive symptoms, are urged to call 112.

Public health experts say vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe forms of COVID-19 and death.

Out of the 1141 people admitted to the ICU, 976 are unvaccinated. Also, out of 81 reported deaths, 66 occurred in unvaccinated patients, according to the Ministry of Health.