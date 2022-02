The latest COVID-19 tests positivity rate in Romania is 24.45pct, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.

Within a period of 24 hours, 7,694 positive people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in Romania, out of a total of 31.466 RT-PCR and antigen tests performed.According to the source, out of the 1,101 people admitted to the ICU, 965 are unvaccinated. Also, out of 85 reported deaths, 68 occurred in unvaccinated patients, according to the Ministry of Health. (AGERPRES)