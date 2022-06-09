Launch of 'Forum Romania' debate platform for expert development policies and solutions

The CRED Foundation launched on Thursday at the Palace of Parliament the debate platform titled Forum Romania, joining personalities with expertise from various walks of life and aimed at identifying sectoral development plans.

"The CRED Foundation has invited you to a launch event for an activity seeking to involve people who can contribute through their expertise to the vision of a Romania in the future development, in an increasingly difficult world. The forum aims to involve people who want to contribute to the future vision of our country by putting to work ideas and forecasts in various fields. The forum does not intend to engage in politics, but to offer policies and platform solutions that can muster the participation of experts, former politicians, diplomats, journalists, businesspeople, former holders of important positions and various experts. The forum is a framework for public debate in the civil society on the main issues facing our country," said CRED president Teodor Melecanu, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He explained that the forum will be organized twice a year with experts in areas of importance for Romania's future.

"12 dedicated workshops will be organised, which will work for 6 months until the next edition, bringing together expert teams that will come up with sectoral development plans for Romania. The interested teams will sit down and debate the themes to be presented at the future forum. The proposals will be then presented to the government and Parliament, regardless of their political color, as a contribution of the civil society to the development of Romania," Melescanu said.

Former Prime Ministers Adrian Nastase and Viorica Dancila, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana attended the launch of the forum.