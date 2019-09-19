Laura Codruta Kovesi: It is very important for Justice to continue to resist, to do its job in professional manner

Former head of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi Thursday talked about the assault on the justice system, carried out not only through comments in the public space, but also through repeated attempts to change the legislation and stressed the importance for Justice to continue to resist and do its job in a professional way.

"The justice system has been subjected to an assault, not only through comments in the public space, but also through repeated attempts to change the laws, by the introduction of amendments in the legislation or attempts to amend the Codes and I think it is very important for Justice to continue to resist, to do its job in a professional manner and at least our job, as prosecutors, is to conduct investigations, to have them judged by the courts, and whatever happens in the public space and the political statements - I do not think it is my place, nor do I wish to comment on them," Kovesi told private broadcaster Digi 24.

She spoke about the vote granted on Thursday by the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union for her to take up the position of European chief prosecutor, pointing out that this must be a sign that, "despite all obstacles, professionalism and consistency are eventually the only ones that are important when you want to succeed.''

"I hope that this vote will change a little the situation in the justice system and my colleagues will be more mobilized and determined and will feel encouraged to continue what was started and we cannot deny that, in recent years, in Romania, at least while I led the DNA, the results were clear and the statistics spoke for themselves," Kovesi said.

On Thursday, at the meeting of the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER), held in Brussels, Laura Codruta Kovesi obtained support for the position of Chief Prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Sources in Brussels confirmed that 17 of the 22 ambassadors of the states that have so far joined the EPPO initiative voted in favor of Kovesi's candidacy.