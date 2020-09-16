 
     
Law allowing Romanians in the diaspora to vote for two days in December's parliamentary elections, promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday promulgated the law on the modification and supplementing of some normative acts in the electoral field that allows Romanians in the diaspora to vote for two days in December's parliamentary elections.

The normative act stipulates that the Romanian electors living abroad will be able to exercise their right to vote on the additional electoral lists at a different polling station that the one in the constituency they belong to, in the event in which they have recently changed address.

"At home, in Romania, people will only be able to vote in a single day, Sunday. Abroad, people will be able to vote on Saturday, the day before the vote, and Sunday," says the law.

