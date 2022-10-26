Law by which peony becomes National Flower promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Wednesday, the law by which the peony becomes the National Flower, told Agerpres.

"The peony flower, from the family Paeoniaceae, is declared as the National Flower of Romania. In order to mark the National Flower of Romania, a Peony Festival is organized annually, at the national and local level, a horticultural event, in which the various species of peonies will be exhibited in arrangements and landscape designs. On this occasion, in the framework of scientific symposia, the biological and ornamental characteristics of different species of peony, especially the wild ones, will be presented," the Law states.

The local public administration authorities can materially and logistically support the maintenance and protection of the Romanian peony natural reserves and will take measures to adapt the different peony species existing in other countries to the pedo-climatic conditions in Romania.

The law also provides that the local public administration authorities can organize annual floral exhibitions centered on the peony and will be able to set up spaces in parks and public gardens reserved for the cultivation of the peony flower.

The county councils can take measures for the establishment and maintenance of mini-botanical gardens where peony flowers occupy distinct spaces and they can support the arrangement of peony alleys as an urban landscape flower.

The Union of Visual Artists will support the local organization of painting exhibitions devoted to the peony flower. At the same time, it is foreseen that Romfilatelia will include in its plan of philatelic issues the issuing of some slips and stamps dedicated to the peony flower.