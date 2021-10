Law enforcement conducts over 100,000 Covid compliance checks, hands 400,000 lei worth of fines

Police issued in the past 24 hours 2,343 fines worth a combined of nearly 400,000 lei, following 100,215 spot checks on the observance of Covid prevention measures and restrictions. Law enforcement also opened four criminal cases for thwarting the combat of the spread of disease, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) informs in a release on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

Police, together with gendarmes, border police, personnel of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate, local police, representatives of the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority, the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Transport Ministry and local authorities conducted 509 actions nationwide to check on compliance with the health protection measures, the cited release states.