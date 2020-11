Law enforcement hand 1,308,631 lei worth of fines in last 24 hours

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 7,633 COVID-19 fines worth a combined 1,308,631 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reports on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Also, the Police found eight instances of thwarting disease control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.