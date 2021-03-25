Law enforcement issue 1.1 ml lei worth of Covid fines in past 24 hours

Police and other competent law enforcement authorities issued in the past 24 hours 5,553 coronavirus fines worth a combined 1,133,640 lei, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Policen (IGPR) informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"Over 7,100 police, together with gendarmes, border police, personnel of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate, local police, representatives of the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority, the National Consumer Protection Authority, the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Transport Ministry and local authorities conducted 850 actions with 74,122 entities to check on compliance with the health protection measures," the cited release states.

"The police are permanently on duty and will intervene firmly in all situations where the law is violated. For the safety of everyone, we recommend people to comply with the legal provisions for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," the source said.