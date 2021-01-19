Law enforcement issues 4,679 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours amounting to 825,650 lei

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement in Romania issued 4,679 fines amounting to 825,650 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

The Police also found five instances of thwarting disease control, criminalised under Article 352 of the Criminal Code, on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 2,335 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line, and 1,002 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.