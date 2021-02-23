Law enforcement trade unionists are picketing the Government and Parliament venues on Tuesday, demanding, among other things, the updating of the food norm, the elimination of the discriminations to which the judicial police officers are subjected and the granting of holiday vouchers, according to AGERPRES.

According to the National Trade Unions Federation of Police and Contractual Employees (FSNPPC), among the claims officially sent to Prime Minister Florin Citu, on January 12, is the repeal of art. 1 of Emergency Ordinance 226/2020, canceling the phased application of Framework Law 153/2017 on the remuneration of staff paid from public funds (art. 38), from January 1, 2021, respectively the granting of 1/2 of the salary difference between the current amount and the one provided by law, for 2022.

Also on the list of claims is the abrogation of art. 8 (7) of OUG 226/2020 which cancels the indexation of state military pensions, with the inflation rate, during this year, by derogation from Law no. 223/2015 on state military pensions, with subsequent amendments and completions.

At the same time, the trade unionists from the police also request the elimination of the discrimination of the judicial police officers - specialists within the structures of criminal investigations, fight against organized crime, special actions and interventions, from detention-transfer centers, criminalists, etc., regarding the increase in risk and neuropsychiatric stress bonus, currently granted as per Law 153/2017.

Another demand is the updating of the monthly food norm granted to the Interior Ministry (MAI) staff, given the fact that the current value has not been updated with the indices of consumer food prices, as they are established by the National Institute of Statistics.

The list of demands also includes the unitary employment of contract staff within the MAI, by work groups, because it is currently being treated in a discriminatory manner, from this point of view, as well as the granting of a salary supplement for medical risk to employees of the Ministry of the Interior, as well, as they have been in the front line of combating and preventing the effects of the medical pandemic since March 16, 2020.