Law establishing May 10 as Romania's National Independence Day, promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday the law on the celebration of May 10 as Romania's National Independence Day.

"May 10th will be celebrated every year as Romania's National Independence Day, a national holiday, working day. Parliament, the President of Romania, the Government, the other central public authorities, as well as the local public administration authorities will organize cultural-artistic events to celebrate this day. The funds necessary for the organization of the events on the occasion of the celebration of May 10 can be provided from the local budgets or from the budgets of the central public authorities, as well as of the public institutions, within the approved budgetary allocations," the law shows.

At the date of entry into force of this law, Law no. 103/2015 for the declaration of May 10 as a national holiday is repealed, so as to avoid legislative parallelism.