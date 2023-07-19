Law on extension of protection order for victims of domestic violence to 12 months, promulgated.

President Klaus Iohannis has promulgated the law that provides for the extension of the protection order for victims of aggression or domestic violence, from 6 months to 12 months, told Agerpres.

"The duration of the measures ordered by the protection order shall be established by the judge, but may not exceed 12 months from the date the order was issued. If the decision does not contain any mention of the duration of the measures ordered, they will take effect for a period of 12 months from the date of the order," the law states.

Until now, the duration of the measures ordered by the protection order was determined by the judge, without being able to exceed 6 months from the date of the order.