Leading party officials Intotero, Pintea endorse party's national leader Dancila for president

Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero and Health Minister Sorina Pintea, both of the leading Social Democratic Party (PSD) have endorsed PSD national leader and prime minister Viorica Dancila for president of Romania.

Intotero said at the summer political school at Mamaia of the Organisation of Social Democratic Women that Romania needs a president to unite the Romanians, a female president."A person who knows the problems of families and especially those who have not leaved the country and a peson who strives to convince people to return home. I believe that at present Romania needs a president to unite Romanians. I hope that the Romanian ladies from all over the world will see in you the right person for the position of President of Romania," said Intotero.In her turn, Pintea said that "there are people who can change and do Romania good.""It is a privilege for me to be around you, to work with you during this time because I was convinced that there are people who can change Romania and who can do Romania good and that the phrase promoted by others - 'Romania of a well-done job' - can be found here, at us, in the work that we do daily in the government, encouraged by you. (...) I am convinced that (...) things will be very good because we are confident, we are brave, strong and these mild blowing winds will not fell us," said Pintea before the attending social-democratic women.