Legislative proposal on introduction of mandatory contributions for companies affects market principles (FIC)

The legislative proposal on the introduction of mandatory contribution for economic actors affects market principles and restricts the principle of free association, according to the representatives of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC).

"In a difficult economic context generated by developments in the energy market, inflation and geo-political instability, the economic environment needs measures to support companies and private initiatives. The legislative proposal on the introduction of mandatory contributions for economic actors affects the market principles, as well as restricts the free association principle. The introduction of such a framework will result in the disruption of the Romanian companies' competitiveness, through a new fiscal, but also bureaucratic burden," FIC informs in a press release on the new rules for the business environment.

FIC representatives point out that measures are being taken at both European and national level to support the business environment so that companies can continue their work, which ultimately contributes to the state budget and creates jobs.

FIC is the association that brings together the most important investors with foreign capital in Romania, approximately 120 of the largest companies in the country with a cumulative turnover that represents a fifth of the gross domestic product and that have a significant contribution to the state budget.

Also on this topic, Concordia CEO Radu Burnete said on Thursday that forcing Romanian companies to pay taxes to an organization does a disservice to the business environment because such funding can easily turn into a form of political pressure on beneficiary organization, Agerpres.ro informs.

The President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mihai Daraban, announced on Wednesday that all Romanian companies will be obliged, before submitting the balance sheet to ANAF, to pay a contribution to be included in a catalog for the promotion of Romanian companies. The obligation was included in a draft amendment to Law 335/2007, the Law on Chambers of Commerce in Romania, a bill under parliamentary debate.