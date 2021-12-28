Lei overdue loans down 2% in November, foreign currency overdue loans down 3.11%

The total value of outstanding loans in lei of the population and companies in November 2021 amounted to 4.379 billion lei, down 2% compared to the amount reported in the previous month, while the arrears in foreign currency loans dropped 3.11% to 1.366 billion lei (equivalent), according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR), agerpres reports.

The total loans in lei, in November, amounted to 231.968 billion lei (1.96% above the value of the previous month), of which 91.432 billion lei were amounts contracted by economic agents and 136.014 billion lei loans taken by the population.Foreign currency loans totaled 93.224 billion lei equivalent in November 2021 (0.54% more than in October 2021), of which 56.997 billion lei were borrowed by economic agents and 28.251 billion lei were loans taken by the population.At the end of November, the people of Bucharest had outstanding loans in lei amounting to 1.805 billion lei (1.758 billion lei in September) and in foreign currency of 513.3 million lei, equivalent (527.1 million lei in October).The total loans in lei contracted in the Capital in November amounted to 86.101 billion lei (83.639 billion lei the previous month), and those in foreign currency to 49.745 billion lei (49.044 billion lei in October).