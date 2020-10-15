Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival to take place online, outdoors and as a drive-in

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival will take place between October 23 and November 1, with films and events taking place mainly online, outdoors and as a drive-in event, in observing health protection measures, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Starting on October 23, at the Cinema Drive-in in Event Park Snagov, for six days, comedies and dramatic films from the selection of the most important film festivals in the world will be presented. "Le discours" directed by Laurent Tirard, "The Truth" directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, "Another Round" signed by Thomas Vinterberg, "Mandibules" directed by Quentin Dupieux, "True Mothers" signed by Naomi Kawase will run on the 112 square meters screen. And "Sweat" directed by Magnus Von Horn will all be screened on the 112 sq m screen.

"In the coming days we will bring up more information about the complete program of the 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, about the events and films distributed online, as well as about the other locations where the event will take place," the organizers said.

The 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest is organized by the Cinemascop and Voodoo Films Association and produced in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania.

The cultural project is financed by the National Center of Cinematography and co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration.