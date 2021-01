Less than 10,000 teaching staff get immunised against COVID-19

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Activities Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorgita said on Tuesday that less than 10,000 teaching staff have so far been immunised.

"I think there were about 7,000 people, as far as I know. I am not able to give you the data from yesterday [Monday], but we are talking about less than 10,000 teaching staff vaccinated. There are over 300,000 of them, as far as I know (...) and 126,000 of those who are in direct contact with children, nursery and kindergarten staff, as well as teachers and educators (...) have voiced their intention to get vaccinated," Gheorghita told a news conference when asked if the number of teaching staff vaccinated against COVID is known.