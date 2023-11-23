Liberal head Ciuca says governance does not affect political constructions for 2024

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, regarding a possible collaboration between PNL and the Save Romania Union (USR), that the liberals will remain in government alongside the Social Democratic Party (PSD), but the governance does not affect the political construction for 2024, and PNL has never closed the dialogue with anyone.

"The governance does not affect the political constructions for 2024, which seems to be a very interesting year from a political point of view and then it is necessary to put on the table all the projects, all the possible hypotheses, so that we can have an approach, as we promised in Sinaia: by ourselves.(...) They (USR - editor's note) have not talked to us yet. We have no negotiations. We have never closed the dialogue with anyone," said Nicolae Ciuca, on RFI, asked if PNL is willing to have discussions for possible collaboration with USR.

He added, referring to possible discussions with the PEPER party and Dacian Ciolos, that PNL discusses with everyone.

"With the REPER party, I admit, there are discussions aimed at certain legislative projects, for support in Parliament. There is openness for this dialogue. With Mr Dacian Ciolos, I admit, we have not talked for several months, but that does not mean that there is no availability for dialogue," added the PNL leader.

He also mentioned that the PNL has offered openness for the right to unite around the party, through the decision of the National Political Bureau in Sinaia.

"The National Liberal Party has been the main axis of the right in Romania for 148 years. As such, whoever wanted to understand, understands about our openness and this proposal to discuss the coagulation of the right around the National Liberal Party (...). We have just completed the merger by absorption with ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats], at the National Political Bureau meeting on Monday we had a decision in this regard, practically finalising the process. As such, we are in a dynamic of this construction," said Ciuca.