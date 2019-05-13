Liberal head Orban: In desperate hope to squeeze some votes, PSD - ALDE have disbanded Parliament

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban accused on Monday the ruling Social Democratic Party and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) of having disbanded Parliament, "in the desperate hope that they can still squeeze some votes on the last hundred meters”, according to Agerpres.

"I publicly accuse PSD-ALDE of having disbanded Parliament, in the desperate hope that they can still squeeze some votes on the last hundred meters. We were readying a motion on European funding, to trigger a serious alarm signal that we risk losing billions and billions of euro because of the government's incapacity and in hopes that something could still be done on the last lap provided that those who manage European funds wake up to reality," Orban said, commenting on Parliament's activity in these final weeks of campaign.

Orban asserted after the meeting of the PNL Executive Office that the figures presented by former Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb are "brazen lies" and have no connection with reality.

"If we put aside the phasing, namely the settlements that started in the past financial period, and if we put aside the direct parts in relation to which the government has no merit and no contribution, the true absorption rate is around 6 percent. And even at this rate of absorption, the main merit does not belong to the government, but to the local authorities which are led by PNL representatives. Romania is entitled to 42 billion euro in non-reimbursable financing during the 2014-2020 multiannual financial framework and PSD-ALDE are driving Romania in the situation of losing billions of euro, money that could have flown in for the development of infrastructure, for increasing the level of civilization in small urban or rural areas, money that could have come to support Romanian companies in their development and regional or European expansion process, for the development of the education system or for building the regional hospitals," Orban said.

He added that talks on the censure motion to be tabled by PNL will take place after May 26.