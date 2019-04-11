 
     
Liberal leader Orban: PNL fully supports the referendum

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ludovic Orban

PNL (National Liberal Party) is supporting the Romanian President with all its power for a successful referendum, the leader of this political part, Ludovic Orban, stated on Thursday.

"The attack of convicts to justice independence must stop. We must repair everything that the PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party-Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) broke in the justice field. PNL fully supports the President of Romania, so that this initiative of the referendum to be successful," said Orban, at the end of consultations with President Klaus Iohannis on the justice topic.

