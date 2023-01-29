 
     
Liberal leaders meet at Vila Lac

On Sunday, the PNL (National Liberal Party) leadership summoned the leaders of the party's branches nationwide to an informal meeting to discuss the political position and parliamentary priorities at the beginning of the year, party sources told AGERPRES.

According to the same sources, the meeting, which started at 4:00 pm, takes place at Vila Lac.

"It is a meeting marking the beginning of the year and the resumption of the parliamentary sessions meant for the leadership of the party and the leaders of this party's branches nationwide.

On Monday, the National Political Bureau of the PNL will meet, starting at 11.00 am, in the hall of the PNL group at the Chamber of Deputies. Also, the joint parliamentary groups of the PNL will hold a meeting at 6.00 pm in the presence of this party's president, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

