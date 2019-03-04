Liberals' Turcan calling on PM Dancila to reject Ordinance No. 114, quit the dirty game

Chamber of Deputies' Liberal floor leader Raluca Turcan called on Monday on Premier Viorica Dancila in the Lower House plenary to reject Emergency Ordinance No. 114/2018; during Turcan's speech, several Liberal MPs joined her on the podium wearing white armbands in sign solidarity with the magistrates' protest.

Speaking at the Prime Minister's Question Hour, Turcan said that PM Viorica Dancila had failed several tests, including the first college admission exam, and this shows in every decision the Premier takes.

"You failed the first college admission examination. You will certainly say this does not matter, that we are being spiteful and do not seek consensus. The answer is that it matters a lot. Unfortunately we have a Premier who holds this position despite having failed these exams. It does matter a lot, because these failures show in every meeting you have with a foreign official, they show in every statement you make in Parliament, in every decision you make, in every explanation you must provide in connection with the toxic decisions you make. The failure of these exams may also be related to your having signed this infamous ordinance that has turned the life of the Romanians into a nightmare," Turcan said.

She told the PM that she has "lied" from the very first day of her term.

"Mrs. Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister, the following statement is yours: 'As long as I will I be in office as Prime Minister I will not introduce any new tax in Romania', period. This is your statement, made at the moment you were invested in office. Today we can say that you have lied from the very first day of your term. You signed Ordinance No. 114, the so called 'greed ordinance', the brainchild of the group led by the Dragnea-Valcov duo, which imposes new taxes, raises hindrances to the pension pillar, forces local governments to raise taxes and dues, you adopted this ordinance three days before the end of the year without any debate, you fired without notice and zeroed in on everyone: companies, investors, public administrations, citizens," Turcan argued.

She went on to say that "if the group led by Dragnea and Valcov" has determined Dancila to sign this ordinance, this does not mean that she is blameless. "The legal and political accountability is first and foremost the Prime Minister's, not of the advisors," Turcan said.

She called on the Prime Minister to reject this ordinance.

"Mrs. Dancila, just show a shred of honor and reject this ordinance, get out of this dirty game and, as you have reached the brink of the political abyss, try not to drive the economy of Romania into the chasm," Turcan said.

She announced that the Liberal MPs are wearing a white armband in sign of solidarity with "those who defend the law and do not favor corruption".