Licu: 'Haven't plagiarized, I gave up doctor title, considered my work not rising to highest level'

Bogdan Licu, First Deputy of the Prosecutor General, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the position of judge at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), said on Wednesday that he gave up the scientific title of doctor because he considered that his PhD thesis "did not meet the highest scientific expectations", reiterating that the accusations of plagiarism are not true.

He said during the interview with the Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies that he is ready for the position of judge at the CCR, mentioning that he has evolved in 15 years.

According to Bogdan Licu, on January 2020 he offered a more detailed explanation before the Minister of Justice, regarding his PhD thesis, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In short, I said at that moment that I was not sufficiently prepared for submitting a high-quality scientific paper, that PhD thesis, which is why I gave up, I filed a lawsuit in court to give up on the title, as a recognition of the fact that, looking back, I truly considered that it did not rise to the highest expectations for such a scientific title, but also because I made certain errors, from either rushing, or because, I repeat, it did not meet the highest scientific expectations, yet to plagiarism, meaning theft, it is a long way, and none of it is true," Licu specified.

On Wednesday, the Legal Committee has audited the three candidates for CCR, replacing the current chairman of the Court, Valer Dorneanu, whose term will expire: Bogdan Licu, proposed by PSD; judge Cristi Danilet - supported by Save Romania Union (USR) and University Professor Ioan Sabau-Pop - supported by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies will cast a vote on the three candidacies during its May 3 session.