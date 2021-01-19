Lines of trucks at exit through Nadlac II, Varsand crossing points

Two lines of trucks formed on Tuesday at the Nadlac II (pan-European highway) and Varand (DN 79A) Border Crossing Points (PTF), the drivers waiting in a long line for the formalities to be able to enter Hungary, according to AGERPRES.

According to the online application of the Romanian Border Police, which monitors waiting times at checkpoints, there is "a large number of means of transport aligned at border crossing points on the way out of the country."

According to the same source, drivers are forced to wait up to 150 minutes for the formalities at the PTF Nadlac II and up to 90 minutes at the Varand crossing point.

"The Romanian Border Police has assigned personnel to cover all control lines at the border crossing points with Hungary, but the number of corridors that can be opened is limited by the number of police officers assigned by the Hungarian side," the spokeswoman for the Territorial Inspectorate of the Oradea Border Police, to which the points from the Arad County belong, Laura Bondar, told AGERPRES.

The Romanian border authorities have asked those in Hungary to assign additional staff in order to form joint teams so as to open more control corridors.

Transiting borders by cars, minibuses or buses take place under normal conditions, without long waiting times.