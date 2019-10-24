 
     
List of Cabinet members and governing programme submitted to Parliament

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban submitted to Parliament on Thursday the list with the Cabinet members and the governing programme.

Orban came at the office of the Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber to submit the documents accompanied by the ministers proposed.

According to the parliamentary provisions, the Standing Bureaus are to convene in order to establish the date of the joint meeting, no later than 15 days after receiving the programme and the list of government members. Each ministerial pick will be heard, in a joint meeting, by the Standing Committees of the two Chambers, whose object of activity corresponds to the area of competence of the future minister. Following the hearing, the committees will draft a joint consultative, motivated opinion.

The governing programme and the Gov't list are to be debated in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in a joint meeting.

Parliament gives confidence to the Government by the vote of the majority of deputies and senators. The voting is secret, with balls.

Prime-minister - Ludovic Orban

Raluca Turcan - viceprim-ministru

Ministerul Finanțelor - Florin Cîțu

Ministerul Dezvoltării - Ion Ştefan

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe - Bogdan Aurescu

Ministerul Afacerilor Interne - Marcel Vela

Ministerul Apărării Naționale - Nicolae Ciucă

Ministerul Economiei - Virgil Popescu

Ministerul Justiției - Cătălin Predoiu

Ministerul Agriculturii - Adrian Oros

Ministerul Muncii - Violeta Alexandru

Ministerul Mediului - Costel Alexe

Ministerul Educației - Monica Anisie

Ministerul Fondurilor Europene - Ioan Marcel Boloş

Ministerul Tineretului și Sportului - Ionuţ Stroe

Ministerul Transporturilor - Lucian Bode

Ministerul Culturii - Bogdan Gheroghiu

Ministerul Sănătății - Victor Costache.

