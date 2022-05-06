Lithuanian President: Romania is our trusted NATO ally and an important partner in the EU

Romania is Lithuania's trusted NATO ally and an important EU partner, and cooperation and unity are the strengths of this relationships, visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday at the Cotroceni Palace after meeting with President Klaus Iohannis.

"Staying in touch with our partners and allies is of utmost importance in the current security setting. I strongly believe that unity and close coordination are our strengths. Romania is Lithuania's trusted ally in NATO and an important partner in the European Union. Our security and defense co-operation is instrumental in reinforcing the security of the eastern NATO flank. We are grateful for Romania's contribution to strengthening the NATO air policing mission in Lithuania, and today we thank President Iohannis for the Romanian fighter jets returning to the Baltics to carry out NATO's air policing mission in 2023. We also discussed the goals of the upcoming NATO summit in June in Madrid, and we expect ambitious decisions on military response options that would significantly enhance deterrence and defense on NATO's eastern flank," Gitanas Nauseda said in a joint statement with President Klaus Iohannis.

He said that support for Ukraine's fight for freedom and sovereignty will continue.

"With Russia's brutal military aggression in our neighborhood, Ukraine, we must increase our preparedness to the maximum. We also agreed to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom and sovereignty. Military aid, but also political, diplomatic and economic assistance are needed. Lithuania is a proponent for granting EU candidate status to Ukraine as soon as possible," he said.

Gitanas Nauseda stressed the need to step up efforts to put more international pressure on Russia.

"There is no chance that the horrific war crimes committed by the Russian army could stay unpunished. Russia must pay the price. That is why the sixth EU package of sanctions must hit strong, tighter sanctions for the financial sector are needed. There is a need for a strict embargo and sanctions against the Russian media propaganda. Sanctions should be put on Belarus as well for their role in this war against Ukraine," the Lithuanian head of state added.

He went on to say that the Republic of Moldova, which took in the largest number of Ukrainian refugees, should also be supported.

"I will be visiting Romania's neighboring country Moldova tomorrow. Moldova is receiving the largest number of Ukrainian war refugees per capita. Therefore it needs even more EU support to handle this influx. I welcome Romania's initiative, together with Germany and France, to launch a Moldova support platform. Lithuania has joined this initiative by allocating a financial contribution and providing shelter for Ukrainian refugees from Moldova. The security and stability of our region depend on our unity, our ability to coordinate our actions, and our commitment to stand for the defense of our values. I believe that together we are stronger," said the Lithuanian President.

The President of Lithuania, who is paying an official visit to Romania, was welcomed on Friday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. He is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Senate President Florin Citu.