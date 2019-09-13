Live pig stocks in Romania down by over 400k in May 2018-May 2019 period (INS)

Romania had, on May 1, 2019, 3.726 million pigs, a decrease by over 400,000 heads, or 9.8 pct compared to the similar period of last year, when the stocks stood at 4.129 million, according to data published Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In what regards sows, the drop in numbers is of 10.4 pct or over 29,000 heads.Region West had the most significant share of the live pig stocks (22.7 pct of the total), followed by Region South Muntenia (15.4 pct), Region North-West (15 pct) and Region South-West Oltenia (13.3 pct).Since the summer of 2017, Romania has been facing the African swine fever virus, the disease causing the slaughtering of 462,459 pigs.According to the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), the number of active outbreaks of African swine fever grew to 1,185 last week, an increase of 77 over the previous week, the disease being present in 346 localities in 25 counties.Of the total number of outbreaks, 12 are occurring in commercial farms and six outbreaks in type-A farms. In another four counties reports show African swine fever only in wild boars.In order to prevent the spreading of the disease, all the suspicious animals must be sacrificed and neutralized, and the owners will be reimbursed by the state, in the conditions mentioned by law. The African swine fever does not affect humans and presents no risk of infecting them, yet the virus has an impact on a social and economic level, the Veterinary Authority mentions.