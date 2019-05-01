 
     
Liviu Voinea appointed Romania's representative to the International Monetary Fund

Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Liviu Voinea was appointed Romania's representative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and will take over as Senior Advisor to the IMF Executive Director beginning August 26, BNR said in a release.

"The National Bank of Romania informs that Mr. Deputy Governor Liviu Voinea has been appointed Romania's representative to the International Monetary Fund and will take over as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of the IMF as of August 26. In order to take over his office at the IMF, Mr. Voinea will relinquish on the same date the position of BNR Deputy Governor. The term of Mr. Mugur Tolici at the IMF will end at his request, on August 23," the release states.

