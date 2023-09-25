Loan agreement with EBRD, worth 590 M euros, submitted to Parliament for ratification

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed the decree regarding the submission to Parliament for ratification of the Loan Agreement (Second programmatic financing for development policies for green and inclusive growth), concluded between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (BIRD).

On September 8, the Government approved the draft law for the ratification of the loan agreement between Romania and the IBRD, worth 591.9 million euros, agerpres reports.

The loan agreement related to the second financing for development policies for green and inclusive growth between Romania and IBRD was signed in Bucharest on July 17, 2023.

The loan in the amount of 591.9 million euros is granted for a period of 12 years, of which a 5-year grace period, repayment to be made in equal half-yearly installments, after the grace period (repayment period being 2028-2035).