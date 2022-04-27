Loans to non-government sector increase 1.6 percent in March

At end-March 2022, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions increased 1.6 percent (down 0.3 percent in real terms) from February 2022 to RON 336,132.6 million, according to a National Bank of Romania (BNR) release for AGERPRES.

RON-denominated loans, representing 72.7 percent of total volume of loans to non-government sector, moved up 1.9 percent, whilst foreign currency-denominated loans, representing 27.3 percent of total loans to non-government sector, grew 0.8 percent when expressed in RON (similar evolution when expressed in EUR), Agerpres.ro informs.

In year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector advanced 15.7 percent (5.0 percent in real terms), on the back of the 20.0 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (8.9 percent in real terms) and the 5.6 percent rise in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (up 5.1 percent when expressed in EUR).

Credit to general government decreased 1.6 percent in March 2022 from the previous month to RON 164,033.9 million. In year-on-year comparison, this indicator increased 6.2 percent (down 3.5 percent in real terms).

At end-March 2022, broad money (M3) amounted to RON 567,285.5 million, down 0.6 percent (or -2.4 percent in real terms) month on month. In year-on-year comparison, broad money rose by 13.6 percent (3.2 percent in real terms).