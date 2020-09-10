Local Elections 2020/Barna: USR-PLUS's objective is to gain majority in as many ATUs as possible

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) co-chairman Dan Barna on Thursday told a press conference organised in Alba Iulia that the alliance's objective in the local elections is "a very clear one", namely to form a majority in as many administration-territorial units - ATUs across the country as possible and that he had "great confidence" in the result they will get in this election.

"The objective of USR-PLUS is a very clear one: to form majorities in as many ATUs as possible throughout the country, including here in Alba. (...). At the moment, our colleagues' objective, of those who are here right now, and the other ones all over the Alba County, is that, through councilors and candidates for mayor, we can form majorities in as many places as possible," said Dan Barna.The co-chairman of USR-PLUS added that the message of the alliance is very clear. ""No thieves as mayors" is a stake that we will firmly bet on in this campaign for the local elections, because we have also ordered surveys and, indeed, the citizens of Romania are fed up with theft and waste of local public resources. (...) And USR-PLUS comes with a very clear message in this campaign: we can no longer continue with corruption and theft. This is what is at stake in the entire country and this is what the citizens are waiting for," said Dan Barna.He added that, "without any doubt", these local elections are "a very important first test", even if they have a "distinct peculiarity" compared to the parliamentary elections."Because, here, at the local level, we will have neither the votes from the diaspora, nor the votes of some important parts of the students, nor the votes of, let's say, the active population that works in the big cities, but has ballots in the rural towns of the respective counties. Plus, there are certain procedural aspects, let's say, that we need to take into account, because, obviously the local elections are the first test before the parliamentary elections, and I have great confidence in the result we will get at the local level, especially since the polls place the USR-PLUS alliance in a very good position for the parliamentary elections as well," concluded Barna.Attending the press conference in Alba Iulia, alongside the co-chairman of USR-PLUS, were the candidates for the presidency of the Alba County Council, Mihail David, Alba Iulia City Hall, Gabriel Plesa, and Aiud City Hall, Dragos Crisan.