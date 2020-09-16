 
     
Local Elections2020/Basescu proposes building micro-thermal power plants to cut pollution in Bucharest

Traian Băsescu

Traian Basescu, the People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate for Bucharest's City Hall, aims to reduce pollution in Bucharest by half by building micro-thermal power plants in co-generation, located in the north of Bucharest (for Aviatiei and Tei neighborhoods) and in Titan, with a yield between 70-75%, compared to the current yield of heating plants, which is 35-40%.

"This means reducing to a half and it meets the goal of massively reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere, by 30-35% of fuel consumption for heating the Aviatiei and Tei neighborhoods. Another solution also related to high energy efficiency plants is on the site of the former CET heating plant Titan. So, the two high-efficiency thermal power plants should provide electricity in the national energy system and heating for the neighborhoods in the north of the Capital and for Titan," Basescu told a press conference.

A second goal, Basescu added, is to find a solution that does not lead to the digging of the entire city in order to replace the main RADET thermal energy distribution network pipeline.

The former president also proposes the use of solar energy to ensure the heating of homes in Bucharest.

Another measure that must be taken, according to him, has already started in Bucharest and in many cities in the country, namely the insulation of housing, which has become a priority for the EU. The EU has reached the conclusion that the largest supplier of greenhouse gases is the heating system, the former president concluded.

