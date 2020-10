Local Elections2020/Final results for Bucharest: Nicusor Dan wins by 42.81% of votes

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS), won the election for the office of Bucharest general mayor, having garnered 42.81% of the vote (282,631 ballot papers), according to the final vote count published on the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) website.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate, incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea, was voted by 37.97% of Bucharesters, which means 250,690 votes.