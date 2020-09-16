Local Elections2020/Nicusor Dan to file complaint on PSD MPs that denounced him with DNA

Deputy Nicusor Dan, the candidate supported by the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance and National Liberal Party (PNL) for Bucharest's City Hall, announced on Wednesday that he will file a criminal complaint for "slanderous denunciation" against the Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs who notified the prosecutors in case of the recordings appeared in the public space.

"I understand that some PSD parliamentarians have filed a criminal complaint against me at the DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate]. For these parliamentarians I will file a criminal complaint for slanderous denunciation, because in this country whoever makes a criminal complaint knowing that they lie are criminals and I will file a complain on them," Dan told a news conference.He added that he had already given explanations in the press regarding these "recordings and misrepresentations", noting that it was about no corruption."Everything that means recordings and misrepresentations of recordings I gave explanations yesterday, is an absolutely punctual issue, it is not about any kind of corruption and I urge the people of Bucharest not to go on these tracks that divert public attention from things that are important," said Nicusor Dan.The candidate for the Bucharest's City Hall added that Gabriela Firea will be sued in a civil court."She accused me of some facts falsely. For the civil lawsuit with Gabriela Firea, I will ask for damages that I will then pay to an association," Dan explained.