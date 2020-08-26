LocalElections2020/ 16 candidates in race for mayor seat of Bucharest District 6

Sixteen candidates who submitted their candidacy for the seat of mayor of District 6 will try to convince voters that they deserve to get their vote on September 27.

Of the 16 candidates, one is independent.

The formations submitting lists for local councilor in District 6, which were validated by the Constituency Electoral Bureau, are the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the Pro Bucharest 2020 Alliance, the Adhere to Democracy Education and Reconstruction Party (ADER), the Greater Romania Party (PRM), the Humanist Power Party (social-liberal) (PPU-SL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance), the Force of National Identity Party, the Romanian Environmentalist Party (PER), the Christian Democratic Alliance, the RE:START Romania Party, the Independent Social Democratic Party, and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians.

At the same time, two independent candidacies were admitted - Gabriel Razvan Pisoschi and Mihai Danes, who is also running for mayor.