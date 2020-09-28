LocalElections2020/ANP: 1,024 detainees vote in Sunday's ballot

A number of 1,024 detainees exercised their right to vote in the local elections on Sunday, according to a release of the National Administration of Penitentiaries (ANP), sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The ANP specified that 1,069 persons deprived of liberty with the right to vote expressed in writing their intention to go to the polls, and the number of detainees in custody on Sunday was 21,084.Subordinate units reported the completion of the voting activity without any incidents or manifestations likely to disrupt the electoral process, the quoted source said."The conduct, in 35 penitentiary units, without registration of incidents and in conditions of maximum protection, of the first voting process in a pandemic context validates the institutional effort promoted by the personnel of the penitentiary administration system and accepted by the persons deprived of liberty. The same positive result was witnessed by the representatives of the structures involved in the organization of the voting process and who have validated, once again, an excellent inter-institutional collaboration," the release reads.