LocalElections2020/Barna, after exit-polls: Romania starts good governance revolution

Local elections results show "Romania has begun the revolution of good governance," Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) co-chairman Dan Barna says.

"This evening's results, at least as we see them in the exit polls, show that Romania has begun the revolution of good governance. The results tonight show us that USR PLUS respects its commitment made as early as 2016 to Romanians - that we'll be that third political force that will matter in the politics in Romania and it will become the alternative to the old political parties," said Barna after the presentation of the exit polls.