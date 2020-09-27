LocalElections2020/Basescu: On this extraordinary polarization, PMP managed to consolidate over threshold

The People's Movement Party (PMP) has managed, in these elections, to consolidate itself as a party that crosses the threshold, Traian Basescu, the PMP candidate for the Capital City Hall, said on Sunday.

"As far as we are concerned, I tell you just as seriously that it is a good sign. On this extraordinary polarization, the PMP has managed to consolidate itself as a party that crosses the threshold. I don't know if it will remain 7.2%, most likely between 19 and 21 came the USR electorate, which will most likely adjust from this 7.2%, but it is good," Basescu pointed out at the PMP headquarters.He added that he would have wanted a better result, but is pleased that the party did not end up as "Tariceanu's or Ponta's party"."We would have wanted more, but we are satisfied that we did not reach the level of Tariceanu's party, at 1.5%, or Ponta's, at 1%. So among the small parties we became the biggest party," Basescu commented.