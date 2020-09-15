LocalElections2020/Basescu: Vote by correspondence should be introduced, otherwise turnout will be low

The People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate for the position of General Mayor of Bucharest, Traian Basescu, believes that there is the risk of a reduced turnout at the polls on September 27, reason for which the vote by correspondence should be introduced.

"There is this risk of low turnout. Six months ago I was saying they should introduce correspondence and electronic voting. Since two months ago I've stopped talking about electronic voting, as there's no time, but I still speak of correspondence voting. It should be introduced, because otherwise there will be a very low turnout," said, on Tuesday, in a press conference, Traian Basescu.

In what regards the vote of Romanians abroad, in the conditions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the former President said that the Romanians abroad "have all the conditions to vote if they want to," especially since the Government extended the deadline to register for correspondence voting by a month.

"As you have seen, the Government extended by a month the deadline to register on the electoral lists, which would have expired [next] Tuesday. It extended it by a month so that those who want to vote can just register on the electoral list, otherwise they don't have the right, and they can do this by computer, they don't need to go to the embassy, they don't need to go anywhere. If they don't register on the electoral list, which will then give them the right to receive the envelope with the voting bulletin at home... So they have every condition to vote if they want to," said Basescu.

The Permanent Electoral Authority announced that over 7,000 Romanian voters abroad have registered for vote by correspondence for the parliamentary elections this year, on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro, until Tuesday, at 12:00 hrs, and another 2,000 Romanian citizens abroad have registered for voting in polling stations.