LocalElections2020 BEC - Bucharest partial results, 10:30: Clotilde Armand - 40.95pct; Daniel Tudorache - 39.82pct in Sector 1

The candidate endorsed by the National Liberal Party and the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Liberty, Unity Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance for the Capital's Sector 1 mayoralty, Clotilde Armand keeps the top place in the local elections with 40.95pct of the votes, at a 1.13pct difference ahead of Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate Daniel Tudorache, who garnered 39.82pct of the votes, according to the partial results centralized by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), until Wednesday at 10:30, after the count of 97.74pct of the votes.

In Sector 3, after the count of 98.02pct of the votes, Robert Negoita obtained 43.74pct, Adrian Moraru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 28.48pct, and Aurelian Badulescu (PSD) - 13.71pct.In Sectors 2, 4, 5 and 6, the data has remained unchanged from what was communicated on Tuesday.Thus, in Sector 2, after the centralization of 97.55pct of the votes, Radu Mihaiu (endorsed by PNL and USR PLUS) garnered 36.91pct, Dan Cristian Popescu (PSD) - 31.50pct, and Neculai Ontanu (the alliance between the Adhere to Democracy Education and Reconstruction Party and PPU-SL) - 14.06pct.After the counting of 98.09pct of the votes, in Sector 4, Daniel Baluta obtained 57.03pct, and Simona Spataru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 29.88pct.In Sector 5, after the count of 97.30pct of the votes, Cristian Popescu Piedone has 28.08pct, Daniel Florea (PSD) - 25.64pct, and Cristian Bacanu (PNL - USR PLUS) - 25.24pct.In Sector 6, where 98.12pct of the votes were centralized, Ciprian Ciucu took 43.40pct, Gabriel Mutu (PSD) - 34.56pct and Stefan Florescu (PMP) - 7.68pct.The percentages for the candidates to the office of general mayor of Bucharest City, Nicusor Dan and Gabriela Firea, also remained unchanged from Tuesday, after the count of 98.27pct of the votes. Independent candidate, endorsed by PNL and USR PLUS, stays at 42.79pct, and PSD's candidate Gabriela Firea, at 37.98pct. People's Movement Party's (PMP) candidate Traian Basescu, ranked third, with 10.98%.