LocalElections2020/BEC - partial data, 12.00 pm: in district 1 Clotilde Armand - 41.02pct, Daniel Tudorache - 39.79pct

The candidate backed by PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) for the office of mayor of district 1 of the Capital City Bucharest, Clotilde Armand, is still ahead of her counter-candidate, PSD's (Social Democratic Party) Daniel Tudorache, at a very short distance, with 41.02 per cent against 39.79 per cent, according to partial data centralized by BEC on Tuesday, until 12.00 pm, after counting 95.5 per cent of the votes.

In district 3, after counting 96.77pct of the votes, Robert Negoita took 43.77pct of the votes, Adrian Moraru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 28.43pct, and Aurelian Badulescu (PSD) - 13.72pct.In districts 2, 4, 5 and 6 the data remained unchanged from the last report, at 9.00 am.Thus, in district 2, after the centralization of 97.55pct of the votes, Radu Mihaiu has 36.91pct, Dan Cristian Popescu (PSD) - 31.50pct, and Neculai Ontanu (the alliance between the Adhere to Democracy Education and Reconstruction Party and PPU-SL) - 14.06pct.After counting 98.09pct of the votes, in district 4, Daniel Baluta garnered 57.03pct, and Simona Spataru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 29.88pct.In district 5, after counting 97.30pct of the votes, Cristian Popescu Piedone has 28.08pct, Daniel Florea (PSD) - 25.64pct, and Cristian Bacanu (PNL - USR PLUS) - 25.24pct.In district 6, where 98.12pct of the votes were centralized, Ciprian Ciucu took 43.40pct, Gabriel Mutu (PSD) - 34.56pct and Stefan Florescu (PMP) - 7.68pct.The percentages for the candidates to the office of general mayor of Bucharest City, Nicusor Dan and Gabriela Firea, also remained unchanged from 9.00 am, after counting 97.70 per cent of the votes.Thus, Nicusor Dan, backed by PNL and USR PLUS, garnered 42.78 per cent of the votes, and Gabriela Firea, from PSD, collected 37.99 per cent of the votes. Traian Basescu, the candidate of PMP (People's Movement Party, third-ranked, collected 10.98 per cent of the votes.