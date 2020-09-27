 
     
LocalElections2020/BEC- turnout: 46.02% of electors voted before 21,00

The nationwide voter turnout in the local elections on Sunday until 21,00hrs stood at 46.02% - 8,420,737 electors having turned out to vote, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

A number of 3,912,345 citizens exercised their right to vote in urban areas and 4,508,388 in rural areas.

According to BEC, the voter turnout in Bucharest was 36.93%, namely 671,741 voters.

A share of 42.85% of the total voters registered on the lists voted in Sector 1 of the Capital, in Sector 2 - 37.95%, in Sector 3 - 30.78%, in Sector 4 - 37.92%, in Sector 5 - 38.35 % , and in Sector 6 - 38.54%.

The highest turnout is registered in the counties of Giurgiu - 59.43%, Olt - 58.48% and Teleorman - 58.12%, and the lowest in Bucharest - 36.93%, Iasi - 37.28%, Vaslui - 37.40%.

The turnout by counties was the following:

* Alba - 50.12%

* Arad - 45.08%

* Arges - 49.84%

* Bacau - 41.56%

* Bihor - 52.23%

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 51.80%

* Botosani - 44.65%

* Brasov - 42%

* Braila - 41.50%

* Buzau - 52.8%

* Caras-Severin - 48.57%

* Calarasi - 55.05%

* Cluj - 42.90%

* Constanţa - 46.28%

* Covasna - 40.66%

* Dambovita - 53.34%

* Dolj - 50.25%

* Galati - 40.22%

* Giurgiu - 59.43%

* Gorj - 54%

* Harghita - 42.29%

* Hunedoara - 45.80%

* Ialomita - 50.44%

* Iasi - 37.28%

* Ilfov - 52.54%

* Maramures - 46.13%

* Mehedinti - 55.40%

* Mures - 49.39%

* Neamt - 43.21%

* Olt - 58.48%

* Prahova - 48.04%

* Satu Mare - 45.02%

* Salaj - 52.67%

* Sibiu - 42.57%

* Suceava - 45.08%

* Teleorman - 58.12%

* Timis - 43.20%

* Tulcea - 48.12%

* Vaslui - 37.40%

* Valcea - 52.61%

* Vrancea - 50.13%.

In 2016, the voter turnout by 21,00hrs stood at 48.4%. A

