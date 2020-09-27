LocalElections2020/BEC- turnout: 46.02% of electors voted before 21,00

The nationwide voter turnout in the local elections on Sunday until 21,00hrs stood at 46.02% - 8,420,737 electors having turned out to vote, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).A number of 3,912,345 citizens exercised their right to vote in urban areas and 4,508,388 in rural areas.
According to BEC, the voter turnout in Bucharest was 36.93%, namely 671,741 voters.
A share of 42.85% of the total voters registered on the lists voted in Sector 1 of the Capital, in Sector 2 - 37.95%, in Sector 3 - 30.78%, in Sector 4 - 37.92%, in Sector 5 - 38.35 % , and in Sector 6 - 38.54%.
The highest turnout is registered in the counties of Giurgiu - 59.43%, Olt - 58.48% and Teleorman - 58.12%, and the lowest in Bucharest - 36.93%, Iasi - 37.28%, Vaslui - 37.40%.
The turnout by counties was the following:
* Alba - 50.12%
* Arad - 45.08%
* Arges - 49.84%
* Bacau - 41.56%
* Bihor - 52.23%
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 51.80%
* Botosani - 44.65%
* Brasov - 42%
* Braila - 41.50%
* Buzau - 52.8%
* Caras-Severin - 48.57%
* Calarasi - 55.05%
* Cluj - 42.90%
* Constanţa - 46.28%
* Covasna - 40.66%
* Dambovita - 53.34%
* Dolj - 50.25%
* Galati - 40.22%
* Giurgiu - 59.43%
* Gorj - 54%
* Harghita - 42.29%
* Hunedoara - 45.80%
* Ialomita - 50.44%
* Iasi - 37.28%
* Ilfov - 52.54%
* Maramures - 46.13%
* Mehedinti - 55.40%
* Mures - 49.39%
* Neamt - 43.21%
* Olt - 58.48%
* Prahova - 48.04%
* Satu Mare - 45.02%
* Salaj - 52.67%
* Sibiu - 42.57%
* Suceava - 45.08%
* Teleorman - 58.12%
* Timis - 43.20%
* Tulcea - 48.12%
* Vaslui - 37.40%
* Valcea - 52.61%
* Vrancea - 50.13%.
In 2016, the voter turnout by 21,00hrs stood at 48.4%. A