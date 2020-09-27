LocalElections2020/BEC- turnout: 46.02% of electors voted before 21,00

The nationwide voter turnout in the local elections on Sunday until 21,00hrs stood at 46.02% - 8,420,737 electors having turned out to vote, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

A number of 3,912,345 citizens exercised their right to vote in urban areas and 4,508,388 in rural areas.According to BEC, the voter turnout in Bucharest was 36.93%, namely 671,741 voters.A share of 42.85% of the total voters registered on the lists voted in Sector 1 of the Capital, in Sector 2 - 37.95%, in Sector 3 - 30.78%, in Sector 4 - 37.92%, in Sector 5 - 38.35 % , and in Sector 6 - 38.54%.The highest turnout is registered in the counties of Giurgiu - 59.43%, Olt - 58.48% and Teleorman - 58.12%, and the lowest in Bucharest - 36.93%, Iasi - 37.28%, Vaslui - 37.40%.The turnout by counties was the following:* Alba - 50.12%* Arad - 45.08%* Arges - 49.84%* Bacau - 41.56%* Bihor - 52.23%* Bistrita-Nasaud - 51.80%* Botosani - 44.65%* Brasov - 42%* Braila - 41.50%* Buzau - 52.8%* Caras-Severin - 48.57%* Calarasi - 55.05%* Cluj - 42.90%* Constanţa - 46.28%* Covasna - 40.66%* Dambovita - 53.34%* Dolj - 50.25%* Galati - 40.22%* Giurgiu - 59.43%* Gorj - 54%* Harghita - 42.29%* Hunedoara - 45.80%* Ialomita - 50.44%* Iasi - 37.28%* Ilfov - 52.54%* Maramures - 46.13%* Mehedinti - 55.40%* Mures - 49.39%* Neamt - 43.21%* Olt - 58.48%* Prahova - 48.04%* Satu Mare - 45.02%* Salaj - 52.67%* Sibiu - 42.57%* Suceava - 45.08%* Teleorman - 58.12%* Timis - 43.20%* Tulcea - 48.12%* Vaslui - 37.40%* Valcea - 52.61%* Vrancea - 50.13%.In 2016, the voter turnout by 21,00hrs stood at 48.4%. A